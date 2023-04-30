Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. 1,318,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.