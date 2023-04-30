Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 89,024 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,024 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 1.37% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 411,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,279. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

