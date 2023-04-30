SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0379 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $16,607.41 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,405.09 or 1.00015350 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03839322 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,500.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

