Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Cut to $3.90

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 165.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 903,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

