Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
SANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of SANG opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
