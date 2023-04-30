Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, reports. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion.

Sanofi Stock Down 4.4 %

Sanofi stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,203. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

