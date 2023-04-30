Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

