Savant Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.