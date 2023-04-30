Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Scholastic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 383.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

