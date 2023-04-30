Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,453. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

