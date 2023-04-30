S&CO Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.