S&CO Inc. Has $22.42 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $554.90 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.07 and a 200-day moving average of $551.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

