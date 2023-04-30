S&CO Inc. Has $34.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 3.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $34,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $178.06.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

