S&CO Inc. Invests $213,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

