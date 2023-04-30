S&CO Inc. Lowers Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 422,595 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 185.6% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 338,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,048.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 292,114 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

