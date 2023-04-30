S&CO Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

