S&CO Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 158,306 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

