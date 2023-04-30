S&CO Inc. Sells 5,231 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

BEN opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

