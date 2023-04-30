Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$75.75

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
