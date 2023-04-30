Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 1,477,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 475.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SECYF stock remained flat at $4.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

