Seele-N Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,817.63 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $65,817.63 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,215.87 or 0.99974170 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00028247 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $57,829.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.