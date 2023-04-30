Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,139 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ST stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

