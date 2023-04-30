Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

Sernova stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 56,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Sernova has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

