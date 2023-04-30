Serum (SRM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.50 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

