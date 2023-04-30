Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

