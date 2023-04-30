Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAWLF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SAWLF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

