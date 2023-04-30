Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.45 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.71.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

