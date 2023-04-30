Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,828 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.