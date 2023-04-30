Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Featured Articles

