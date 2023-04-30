Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $227.20. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

