Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,347 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $198.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.