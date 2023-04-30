Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,591 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.75. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

