Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Decreases By 12.7%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 561,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.89 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acutus Medical by 53.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 141,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

