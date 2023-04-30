Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expands By 32.8%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,389,797 shares in the company, valued at $281,185,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 308,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

