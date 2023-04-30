Short Interest in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Declines By 36.0%

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Albany International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albany International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. 145,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,127. Albany International has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

