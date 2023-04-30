Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Drops By 29.8%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALIM shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.