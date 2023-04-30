Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Increases By 48.6%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $455.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.01%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
