Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Rises By 14.4%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMREP in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AXR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.