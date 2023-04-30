Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Declines By 22.6%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 511,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

ANEB opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

