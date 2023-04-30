Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Expands By 57.5%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Assure stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Assure has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $95,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

