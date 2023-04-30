Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Drops By 30.4%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRIV. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Down 0.1 %

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 376,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

