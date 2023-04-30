Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Decreases By 25.2%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 6,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 31.30%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the purchase, the president now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,652 shares of company stock worth $100,562. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.