Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rises By 21.4%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554. Bank7 has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Bank7 had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

