Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Decreases By 12.4%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMX traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 49,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 63.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.1311 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

