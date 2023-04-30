Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Declines By 29.7%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 819,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.36. 178,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

