Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Increases By 35.9%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 391,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 143,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $264.74 million, a P/E ratio of 481.24 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.17.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLFY. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

