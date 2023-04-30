Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Increases By 35.9%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 391,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 143,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $264.74 million, a P/E ratio of 481.24 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.17.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on BLFY. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
