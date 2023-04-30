Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Decreases By 20.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

BT Brands stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.