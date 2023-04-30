Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Expands By 20.5%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Price Performance

CPMD stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

