Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expands By 21.5%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. 2,760,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Centene by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 829.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $29,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

