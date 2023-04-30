Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Rises By 121.2%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.59. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

